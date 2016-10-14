In response to Danny Westneat’s column “Advocacy groups, City Council blur lines” [Local News, Oct. 5], I can’t see the council’s resolution questioning nuclear power as reflecting a narrow interest. The entire council, Seattle City Light, the Mayor’s Office and many groups and individuals were involved in drafting the resolution, attending hearings and giving testimony. Some opponents also testified at the hearings, which are now online.

Five years after the Fukushima meltdown, we managed to draw the council’s attention to an aging, dirty, dangerous and expensive nuclear-power plant at Hanford called the Columbia Generating Station (CGS). It is subject to serious earthquakes, is similar to the one at Fukushima, is sited on the Columbia River and costs ratepayers about $200 million per year over cleaner alternative energy sources.

Drafting the resolution required weeks of back and forth, until the concerns of City Light and the council’s energy committee were reflected. After several hearings, the energy committee presented it to the council, which adopted it.

I only hope that the CGS will be closed before there is a serious accident there. We have so many cleaner, safer and cheaper forms of energy in our state. We can fight climate change without risking the downsides of nuclear power.

Mary Hanson, Seattle, chair of the Seattle Fellowship of Reconciliation