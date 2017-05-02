We are in an open conflict to preserve constitutional checks and balances.

Checks and balances are “an archaic system” and “really a bad thing for the country,” President Donald Trump said during an interview with Fox News.

Only one kind of ruler considers limits on his power to be “a bad thing for the country.” Americans don’t knuckle under people like that.

Time to act. Pick an institution to support. I’ve picked newspapers. I’m paying for subscriptions because a free press doesn’t come for free. The courts need defenders too, with an administration threatening to reorganize a circuit court that ruled against him.

Frederick Wamsley, Redmond