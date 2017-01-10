In Kevin P. Chavous’ Op-Ed piece, he makes the argument that more charter schools will somehow improve public schools [“Trump’s education secretary pick puts parents, students first,” Opinion, Jan. 10].

While I must agree that teachers’ unions have been an impediment to better public schools in all of the ways he mentions, I fail to grasp the concept of how more public money going to private schools, and therefore taking more funding away from public schools, can in any way be beneficial to public schools.

By that line of reasoning, we should take all of the money from public schools and give it to private schools, and that will make public schools better. Of course what that will obviously do is make public schools nonexistent, which sounds to me like exactly what President-elect Trump’s appointee, Betsy DeVos, has in mind. It is painfully obvious that public education needs major innovation to help it work better. I don’t see how taking more money away from an already hurting system can possibly make it better.

Larry Benson, Enumclaw