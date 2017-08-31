I am heartsick reading more and more about Charleena Lyles.

In light of the fact that the man acting as our president signed an order to revive a program allowing police officers to use equipment typically used in warfare, I would hope that there would also be more money put into mental-health training for police officers and reliable body cameras as well.

I want all of the amazing and excellent police officers well trained and protected, and I want the ones who are not amazing to be discovered quickly and dismissed immediately.

Seven shots? No Taser? Heaven help us.

Sidni Sobolik, Seattle