I am heartsick reading more and more about Charleena Lyles.
In light of the fact that the man acting as our president signed an order to revive a program allowing police officers to use equipment typically used in warfare, I would hope that there would also be more money put into mental-health training for police officers and reliable body cameras as well.
I want all of the amazing and excellent police officers well trained and protected, and I want the ones who are not amazing to be discovered quickly and dismissed immediately.
Seven shots? No Taser? Heaven help us.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Shoreline motorcyclist on ‘terrifying’ traffic stop: Threatened at gunpoint but not ticketed WATCH
Sidni Sobolik, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.