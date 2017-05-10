Cheers to Steven Clifford, former CEO of King Broadcasting Corporation, as reported in the Sunday Buzz “Former CEO urges action against top execs’ hefty pay.”

We legislate a federal minimum wage (currently $7.25 an hour or $15,080 a year). Why not limit maximum wages (salary and all monetizable benefits such as stock options, personal housing and transportation allowances, etc.) to 200 times the minimum wage? That would equate to $3,016,000 a year, certainly enough to let our overpaid executives squeak by.

If they want more, let them prevail on Congress to increase the minimum wage to a livable $15 an hour ($31,200 a year) and that would increase the executive pay to $6,240,000, an amount which would permit those poor executives to enjoy a few of the luxuries of life.

Clark Crouch, Woodinville