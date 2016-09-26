I wish someone could explain why millions of people are so panicked about terrorism that they support a presidential candidate who pledges to block immigrants because of their faith. Yet these same people loudly protest all attempts to keep weapons out of the hands of people who massacre shoppers in Burlington, classmates in Mukilteo, coffee-shop patrons in the U District and students at Marysville or Seattle Pacific University [“Inaction in the face of shootings unacceptable,” Opinion, Sept. 26].

More than 30,000 people die from gun violence every year in the United States — far fewer are slaughtered by terrorists. Obviously, we must try to stop all violence by a misguided terrorist who claims a religious motive or from a demented “lone wolf” using a firearm for personal reasons. Vilifying all Muslims for the atrocities of a minority is the same as blaming all Christians for the KKK’s inhuman brutality. Yet, amazingly, millions of Americans do it.

Statistically, the odds are a thousand times greater that an American will die from a gunshot wound with no political or religious influence than from a terrorist. So why are millions of people outraged about one and not the other? Shouldn’t we do all we can to prevent violence no matter the source or motivation?

John Wright, Kenmore