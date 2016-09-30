I was saddened by the Cascade Mall shooting, which seemed to suggest that things would never be the same again there. I think it would be a sad and regrettable effect of this terrible event if people quit going to malls and other public spaces because something bad might happen.

This is not meant to diminish the suffering and sorrow of the families of the victims or of the shooter. However, it’s important to remember that this horrific event, like a flood or any other disaster, must be remembered and viewed for its rarity.

Our best answer to these threats is to refuse to give them power over us. Far better if we go, share in the attractions of the marketplace and go on with our lives. We know that thousands of people die on the highways every year, and in response, we stay alert and fasten our seat belts. I’ll see you there.

John Graham, Tonasket