Gov. Inslee recently said Trump’s “foolishness” won’t affect his plans to convince state lawmakers to approve a new state carbon tax.
I assume Gov. Inslee is also calling the majority of Washingtonians foolish as well, because just recently the voters soundly defeated his carbon-tax plan in the last election.
When will these politicians learn that calling us foolish or deplorables is just not a winning formula?
Ron Kalina, Camano Island
