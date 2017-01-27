Gov. Inslee recently said Trump’s “foolishness” won’t affect his plans to convince state lawmakers to approve a new state carbon tax.

I assume Gov. Inslee is also calling the majority of Washingtonians foolish as well, because just recently the voters soundly defeated his carbon-tax plan in the last election.

When will these politicians learn that calling us foolish or deplorables is just not a winning formula?

Ron Kalina, Camano Island