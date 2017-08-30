Having just received my first post-ST3 car-registration reminder, I find the hyperventilation by The Seattle Times, Olympia legislators and new-car addicts small-minded and far overblown.
My 2006 truck now runs $105 or so, a small price to pay to keep the Northwest economy expanding and help ensure that my kids have a chance to stay in the region.
Don’t like to pay more? Maybe reconsider that late-model 4Runner you’re still paying off.
Devin Malkin, Renton
