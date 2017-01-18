The problem is not with the death penalty itself, but how it is allowed to be abused by defense lawyers.

Yes, it is expensive, but the crimes committed by these individuals are heinous, and they deserve the most serious punishment we as a society can administer. If 12 jurors can come to a unanimous verdict, who are we to determine what the proper punishment is?

The problem with the death penalty is that it is rarely used, and the expense of the appeals is ridiculous. A cap should be placed on how much the county is responsible for, and any amount beyond that should be borne by the law firm representing the defendants, then you would see fewer appeals, and shorter times getting a case to trial. Fix the problem, not the penalty.

Ron Hopper, Carnation