I wonder how many local rental units will exit the market due to laws restricting the rights of the Edmonds landlord and other rental-property owners. The article immediately reminded me of the ongoing flap regarding the same-sex wedding flowers.

In this country potential purchasers of a product or service have the freedom to choose a provider based on religion, race, sexuality, legal status, family or any other bias they may have, as they should be able to. On the other hand, business owners have no such freedom and are forced to deal with anyone who chooses them.

Perhaps recent election results indicate that many people are getting sick and tired of the socialistic, politically-correct, anti-business left’s continual theft of our freedoms in this country.

Gary T. McGavran, Bellevue