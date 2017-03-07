I wonder how many local rental units will exit the market due to laws restricting the rights of the Edmonds landlord and other rental-property owners. The article immediately reminded me of the ongoing flap regarding the same-sex wedding flowers.
In this country potential purchasers of a product or service have the freedom to choose a provider based on religion, race, sexuality, legal status, family or any other bias they may have, as they should be able to. On the other hand, business owners have no such freedom and are forced to deal with anyone who chooses them.
Perhaps recent election results indicate that many people are getting sick and tired of the socialistic, politically-correct, anti-business left’s continual theft of our freedoms in this country.
Gary T. McGavran, Bellevue
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Three locally made whiskeys named among best in U.S.
- Seattle and Eastside home prices, after brief slowdown, surge to record highs
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.