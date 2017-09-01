I just returned from a vacation in Europe, where I visited the sites of the Brandenburg Gate and the remains of the Berlin Wall. I found the illustration of a proposed U.S.-Mexico border in the newspaper somewhat troublesome.
It immediately made me think of the Berlin Wall in Germany and President Reagan’s statement made on June 12, 1987, “ … Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” I find it very ironic that a Republican president of the United States asked a leader of a foreign country to remove a wall that separated people. Now, no more than 30 years later, a Republican president of the United States wants to build a wall to separate people.
I wonder at what time in history a leader of a foreign country will tell a future president of the United States to “tear down this wall.”
James Hawkins, Seattle
