The most stunning thing about the article with the headline “Bills link Boeing tax breaks to number of workers in state”? It’s taken Olympia four years to recognize the obvious: You can’t give a giant corporation massive tax breaks and expect it to voluntarily keep its workers. This quid pro quo won’t occur unless legislation enforces it.
In 2013, the Legislature called a special session to extend the tax breaks’ expiration date from 2024 to 2040. “Those tax breaks are expected to save the aerospace giant more than $8 billion,” the article states. As thanks for this pyramid of gold, Boeing has been laying off workers: “In the past year alone, Boeing Commercial Airplanes reduced its workforce by more than 9,000.”
Maybe Olympia should just write one big, blank check so the company will have all the “flexibility” it demands. In 2013, the Legislature did its best to lie prostrate at Big B’s feet, but that wasn’t enough.
But not to worry: “A decision has not yet been made on whether the bill will receive a vote.” Let’s all join the Blue Man Group and hold our breaths waiting for it. Given the endless deference paid to this company, our state should be renamed Washboeington.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
Michael Spence, Tukwila
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.