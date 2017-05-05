The most stunning thing about the article with the headline “Bills link Boeing tax breaks to number of workers in state”? It’s taken Olympia four years to recognize the obvious: You can’t give a giant corporation massive tax breaks and expect it to voluntarily keep its workers. This quid pro quo won’t occur unless legislation enforces it.

In 2013, the Legislature called a special session to extend the tax breaks’ expiration date from 2024 to 2040. “Those tax breaks are expected to save the aerospace giant more than $8 billion,” the article states. As thanks for this pyramid of gold, Boeing has been laying off workers: “In the past year alone, Boeing Commercial Airplanes reduced its workforce by more than 9,000.”

Maybe Olympia should just write one big, blank check so the company will have all the “flexibility” it demands. In 2013, the Legislature did its best to lie prostrate at Big B’s feet, but that wasn’t enough.

But not to worry: “A decision has not yet been made on whether the bill will receive a vote.” Let’s all join the Blue Man Group and hold our breaths waiting for it. Given the endless deference paid to this company, our state should be renamed Washboeington.

Michael Spence, Tukwila