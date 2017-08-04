Robert Martinez’s Op-Ed speaks to the impacts globalism has had upon our blue-collar workers.

Having belonged to and worked in a roofing family, I appreciate the prestige and value of what a journeyman’s card can offer.

Boeing has been allowed to be the only game in town. Now, it has painted itself into a corner. The Chinese, Russians and Europeans have leveraged outsourcing to their advantage. Gov. Jay Inslee and Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell have supported preferential tax treatment for Boeing. Recently, Gov. Inslee even vetoed a tax break for the smaller 10,000 manufacturers in this state.

We should be encouraging growth for all manufacturing enterprises — not just a single-player model. America’s machinists are the most committed. Let’s recapture our small-business innovation and jobs.

Bruno Kelpsas, Snoqualmie