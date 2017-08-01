Now that the two new bike-sharing businesses have started operating in Seattle, I have observed a number of people using the bikes, and not one of them was wearing a bike helmet. This is not surprising because the businesses do not offer helmets to customers.

Did city officials consider this problem when authorizing the businesses to operate in Seattle? The implicit message is that helmets are not necessary, and the city is complicit in this message.

It’s only a matter of time before a serious head injury or even a fatality occurs as a result of this serious oversight.

Bob Knudson, Seattle