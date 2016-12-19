I am appalled that the Seattle city leaders would spend more than five minutes or $5 on thinking about subsidizing bike riding in Seattle [“Will helmet law kill Seattle’s ailing bike-share project?” Page One, Dec. 19].

The last effort failed for very good reasons: Seattle is a lousy place to bike ride. Hills, rain and helmets limit use, and any other alternatives will just waste money.

Move on: It did not work and already cost too much by bailing out the earlier effort. Who does the council serve?

Mitch Day, Seattle