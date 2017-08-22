Regarding the article on the lack of enforcement of the helmet law for bike-share riders:
This accommodation of bikers by Seattle police is shortsighted. Some would argue that wearing a helmet should be an individual choice. That might be fine if the individual rider were the only one impacted if she or he sustains a head injury. But the reality is that many others are impacted as well: the person’s family and loved ones; employer; health-care systems; the city which contracted with bike-share companies (and is not enforcing the law); taxpayers; and any other individuals involved in the biker’s accident.
The costs for head injuries can be huge and can easily bankrupt someone without insurance. Most bike-share riders are not covered by insurance and, if a car is involved in the accident, the driver’s car insurance will have to cover the rider’s medical expenses and loss of income — even if the rider violated the law (due to Washington state no-fault insurance law).
The helmet law is in place for a reason. Now it’s up to the city to figure out how to ensure all riders are wearing them.
Kristin Ogren, Seattle
