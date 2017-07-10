Recently I have become aware that street access to the front door of my home will disappear because of the addition of a wide bike lane on Ninth Avenue in South Lake Union — effectively taking over any access to the curb and sidewalk from the street. This encroachment needs to stop.

I have had mobility issues on and off and appreciate that people can pick me up at my front door. Now it seems people like me don’t count. I am not asking anyone to spend money. I am asking things to remain the same and to save that money for something that benefits us all regardless of physical ability or age. There are already two existing bicycle lanes on Ninth Avenue North — one in each direction. And there is an entire street two blocks away that recently underwent a massive and costly revision to add similar bike lanes: Dexter Avenue.

I live and work here in South Lake Union. I pay property taxes and support my community by spending my money here at the grocery store, the restaurants and other wonderful businesses.

Please don’t ruin people’s lives and waste more taxpayer funds by continuing with this self-absorbed plan.

Elizabeth Bertoldi, Seattle