I am writing regarding Mike Bridges and Mike Wallin’s Op-Ed “Longview needs coal-export terminal” in response to Clark Williams-Derry’s Op-Ed “Longview coal terminal is a road to nowhere.” Bridges and Wallin write that Derry’s opinion “highlights the disconnect between those who live in Seattle and the rest of our state.” I strongly disagree.

Coal issues connect all of us due to poor rail infrastructure, severe health concerns, and damage to the environment and atmosphere. Coal issues have brought us together to make our voices heard by the federal and state agencies responsible for permits to insure our safety and welfare.

The Longview project, with only 135 steady jobs, is the last in the state under review for permits. Please, Seattle and all Washingtonians, stay connected to us in Longview who have the vision and spirit to say “we can do better” for jobs and new business than dirty fossil fuel. We are many in Longview and across the state who oppose this terminal for the health of our communities, the environment and especially for those to come after us.

Gary Lindstrom, Longview