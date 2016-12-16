Editor, The Times:
After reading “The perfect weapon: how Russian cyberpower invaded U.S. politics,” [Page One, Dec. 14] I hope we’ll all be more careful about actions we take when reading our email.
Former DNC field director Billy Rinehart was tricked into giving up his email password through a phony Google site. This lead to the transfer of 60,000 emails to WikiLeaks.
Russian hackers aren’t all that smart, just clever. We and our officials need to remain vigilant.
Walter Fogle, Bothell
