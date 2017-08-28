President Donald Trump pardoned former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. While it is legal for the president to do so, many patriotic Americans think that it was a massive denigration of the judiciary and the judicial process.

Now the president is considering ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and Attorney General Sessions “considers it unconstitutional and cannot defend it in court.”

It is stunning to see conservatives wrap themselves in the Constitution when it serves their purpose and argument, while allowing the 45th president to flaunt his powers in the face of the legal process.

I cannot believe conservatives still defend this president and claim that they are protectors of the Constitution they have been sworn to defend.

Lucia Regan, Seattle