The real price of fossil-fuel extraction

Thanks for the Opinion piece that warns of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge at risk of oil development [“A shortsighted attempt to turn Arctic refuge into oil field,” Opinion, Dec. 23].

As someone concerned about climate change, I was just celebrating the news of President Obama’s ban on new offshore drilling in the Arctic and northern Atlantic. Along with the plummeting prices for renewable energy and breakthroughs in production of electric vehicles, it seemed as if just maybe we still had a chance to slow the rate of global warming, rising sea levels and ocean acidification.

But now the ANWR is once again under attack. Why? Because the “price is right” — there is money to be made.

But is the price really right? The price of fossil-fuel consumption does not include the damages to our shellfish industries from the acidification of our ocean; or the cost of health care for the asthma, strokes and cardiovascular damage related to smog; or the costs of fighting the record-breaking forest fires related to drought brought on by climate change.

If these costs were included in the price of fossil-fuel extraction and consumption, the price would no longer be “right” for the exploitation of ANWR. And we could jump-start the transition to the clean-energy economy. Let’s put a tax on carbon.

Fran Koehler, Seattle