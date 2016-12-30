Regarding “A shortsighted attempt to turn Arctic refuge into oil field” [Opinion, Dec. 23]:
For the sake of argument, let’s assume that climate change is a hoax. We still shouldn’t drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The coastal plain is one of the last true wildernesses in America, and it is home to tremendous biodiversity, including more than 200 species of birds.
Why would we want to risk ruining such a national treasure?
Maggie Willson, Shoreline
