The rabbi blaming President Donald Trump for Holocaust graffiti is astonishing when Trump has expressed more support for Israel in the short time since his election than President Obama did in eight years.

Anti-Semites have been denying the historic fact of the Holocaust and the horrific death of 6 million Jews long before Trump used the word fake.

It would be more appropriate to blame President Obama, who bowed to the Iranians, who publicly denounce Israel’s right to exist, while refusing to meet with Israel’s leader.

Mike Morrell, La Conner