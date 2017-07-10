In response to the apologizing baby-boomer letter writer, I am a proud boomer, Vietnam veteran and full-time worker, and have to ask: Who elected you spokesman for a generation?
Political corruption dates back beyond Nero; corporate corruption from the first corporations; and you were in grade school during Vietnam.
What exactly has mass protest changed? History repeats itself to every generation. Instead of apologizing, you should come to grips with the fact that Hillary Clinton choked the election, hitch up your big-boy pants and go out and do something good for the world.
Richard Fraser, Seattle
