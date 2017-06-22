I see that Amazon is proudly displaying the Rainbow flag for Pride Week, demonstrating its support for the gay community.

Why then does Amazon continue to place ads at Breitbart News, a notably and unashamedly homophobic, racist and anti-Semitic “news” organization?

There has been significant public pressure on Amazon about this but I’ve not heard that they’ve responded one way or the other. Jeff Bezos, what’s up with this?

Linda Katz, Seattle