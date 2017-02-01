My family and I arrived at SeaTac Jan. 28 and were confronted by a large crowd of demonstrators who had blocked access to baggage claim, the ticketing level and the parking garage. The protesters had virtually taken over the airport, and we were told that we would not be able to retrieve our luggage.

Then a police officer approached and asked if he could help us. Yes! He guided us around the demonstrators and into baggage claim, where we did claim our bags. During this time, however, the demonstrators had free run of the floor, and were shouting and jeering at us. They could have easily stolen much luggage as well. This is no way to run an airport.

In the future, demonstrations need to be confined to areas outside of the terminal building (as the authorities did at JFK, for example). While protesters have rights, the traveling public does, too. The Port of Seattle needs to do a much, much better job of protecting travelers and operating the airport under these circumstances.

Richard Tabbutt, Cashmere