Around 10 a.m. on the morning after Independence Day, I walked through my favorite neighborhood park here in Beacon Hill. Jefferson Park was littered, almost end to end, with the remnants of fireworks: blown firecrackers, papers, wrappers, streamers. The cover of one of the large recycling cans, next to the children’s playground, had been smashed, and the bin’s contents scattered over the ground and play area.

If cleanliness is next to godliness, it would seem to have last place in the domain of patriotism. Perhaps people who sing of America as “the land that I love” should not be taken literally. I would urge all who use, love and live near Jefferson or any of the city’s parks to help keep them clean, and to gently confront park patrons about disposing properly of their refuse.

Joel Savishinsky, Seattle