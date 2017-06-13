I was encouraged by reading “What, no yoga room? $500M bet on no-frills rental units,” learning that some farsighted developers are pursuing middle-class tenants for new apartment buildings.

Affordable housing, coupled with quality transit, is essential to prevent the entire city from becoming a gated community.

However, the article did not address whether families could live in these new affordable apartments. Are any of these new buildings slated to include 2- and 3-bedroom units?

The luxury-apartment boom seems to have consisted mostly of studios and one-bedrooms, leaving families to compete for scarce and expensive single-family homes. Even luxury developers will have to adjust as new transplants put down roots and their families expand.

Seattle should encourage newcomers to become permanent residents, not push them out when they have children.

Kjersti Egerdahl, Seattle