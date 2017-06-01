Reading about the new community-owned development slotted for 23rd Avenue and Union Street in Seattle, I couldn’t help but notice one thing missing: the number of low-income units that will be family-sized.
With each new apartment complex going up, it seems like the dedicated low-income units are all studios and one-bedrooms. While these units are much needed, the low-income families of Seattle are receiving the short end of the stick.
Everyone has a right to live in the city they work in. Affordable housing at an easy commuting distance helps low-income families do more with their limited budget, feed their families, pay for health or child care, and increase their overall well-being.
I applaud the community groups of the Central District for taking the initiative to create affordable housing. I just urge them to keep in mind the families that are also being priced-out of the neighborhood.
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Man arrested in Grays Harbor County fatal hit-and-run; deputies say they don't see race as factor
Emily Payne, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.