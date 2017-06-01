Reading about the new community-owned development slotted for 23rd Avenue and Union Street in Seattle, I couldn’t help but notice one thing missing: the number of low-income units that will be family-sized.

With each new apartment complex going up, it seems like the dedicated low-income units are all studios and one-bedrooms. While these units are much needed, the low-income families of Seattle are receiving the short end of the stick.

Everyone has a right to live in the city they work in. Affordable housing at an easy commuting distance helps low-income families do more with their limited budget, feed their families, pay for health or child care, and increase their overall well-being.

I applaud the community groups of the Central District for taking the initiative to create affordable housing. I just urge them to keep in mind the families that are also being priced-out of the neighborhood.

Emily Payne, Seattle