After reading the article on the low-rent housing lottery, it would be interesting to know just how much culpability Seattle, King County and Washington state have in this whole thing [“Anxious crowd hopes, frets at housing lottery,” A1, Feb.13].

With these governments’ penchants for taxing anything and everything they can think of, rental-property owners have to pass these increases on to their renters. A breakdown of costs of apartment rentals and leases would be most illuminating.

As a former rental-property manager, I can tell you that these owners are not the boogeymen, slumlords and profit mongers they are often made out to be.

Mike Archer, Lake Forest Park

