I am deeply disturbed by the Senate’s vote that sets the groundwork for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

As a physical therapist in a not-for-profit hospital, I have the privilege to serve Seattle’s poor and immigrant communities. I work with people who are recovering from strokes, have Parkinson’s disease and older adults who have fallen. Without the ACA, these individuals will become increasingly dependent, negatively impacting the quality of their lives and that of their families, and ultimately increasing the financial burden on our state in uncompensated-care costs.

Our country should not move backward. Tell our members of Congress: Preserve and improve the Affordable Care Act!

Dr. Ziadee Cambier, Seattle