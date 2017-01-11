Froma Harrop does a good job of explaining the “slow moving tsunami” that will devastate health care for the poor and the sick when the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is repealed (“Republicans’ ‘Repeal and Delay’ game with Obamacare is an insult to Americans,” posted Jan. 10).

One of the aspects she does not touch on, however, is the powerful motivation high-income households have for supporting repeal: lower taxes.

The ACA is funded primarily by a tax on incomes over $200,000 for single people and $250,000 for married people filing jointly. The folks paying those taxes for the past three years will see a significant increase in their after-tax income if the law is repealed. This group of taxpayers has more influence with lawmakers than the 20 million low-income folks who are at risk of losing coverage if the law is repealed.

If we are a nation of humans with souls, we cannot forever assign value to actions based on how much money it will cost. There are issues of human dignity that transcend monetary value.

The notion that no tax can ever be acceptable is not a decent plan for a decent society. We must continue to ask ourselves what value money has beyond the service of basic human needs.

Ira Worden, Kirkland