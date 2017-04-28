As a family-medicine physician, I agree that the Affordable Care Act has been a success in Washington and in other states across the country where I travel to provide care.

I’ve had the opportunity to closely watch health-insurance policies evolve, beginning in 2008 when I was regularly assisting at low- and no-cost health-care clinics where many uninsured and underinsured patients would seek care.

The innumerable success stories I’ve heard from my patients’ abilities to transform their lives because of access to health insurance and medications to manage their chronic medical conditions clearly demonstrate the success of the ACA.

While I applaud The Seattle Times for noting its success, it’s critical that we urge Congress to not reverse the progress we’ve made. The proposed repeal of the ACA removes essential health benefits coverage standards, a direct attack on underserved and chronically-ill patients.

Science and medicine is founded in progress, and the repeal proposal does just the opposite.

As a physician, I urge members of Congress to protect my patients not just in Washington, but across America.

Anuj Khattar, Seattle