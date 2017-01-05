With the imminent beginning of the repeal process for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), it is crucial that we recognize those who will be most affected by any loss or reduction of health care in our state.

The latest report available from the Washington Health Benefit Exchange (year 2016) shows that roughly 90 percent of the users are in the Apple Health Plan, the expanded Medicaid program partially funded by the federal government, which can offer generous subsidies for coverage.

These clients can be children, working poor families, the underemployed, the disabled or indigent. They represent the most vulnerable of our citizens. The high subscription to Apple Health Plan is seen throughout the state: Republican districts have the same needs as Democrat districts, so partisanship only hurts these citizens.

Since the passing of the Affordable Care Act, the Republican Party has fought tirelessly to deprive those less fortunate from having access to the most basic of human rights. How do our state’s Republican congressional members rationalize this?

The repeal of the Affordable Care Act must be called what it truly is: another attack on our most vulnerable citizens.

Glen A. Moore, Seattle