Thanks for publishing Cinda Johnson’s My Take personal essay about the how the Affordable Care Act saved her daughter.
This is exactly the kind of story our senators want to hear in their effort to save and improve the Affordable Care Act. These stories end up in speeches and have the best chance of reaching opponents of the Affordable Care Act. At the same time stories like this help citizens clearly understand why the ACA is so important.
The ACA definitely needs to be improved, but not scrapped unless there is a better program that affordably covers all Americans.
So share your stories to help senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell save our health care.
Willie Dickerson, Snohomish
