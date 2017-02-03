My husband lost his job, and our family of four relied on Obamacare for two years before he signed on at an infectious-disease research institute. This contract will end possibly this year, and we would need to sign back up.
As my husband researches ways to save lives abroad, we need to focus on caring for all residents on American soil. This is a basic human right.
Michelle Anderson, Seattle
