I really thought the election was between the lesser of two evils.

Now, due to the negative coverage of Trump and the obvious slant against him, much of it false or misleading, the news media has successfully made a convert out of me.

Congratulations! You have turned me into a Trump supporter!

Dennis Dayley, Lopez Island

