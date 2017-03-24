Letters to the EditorNorthwest VoicesOpinion A scary world: Our reality Originally published March 24, 2017 at 4:43 pm Share story By Letters editor I am not scared of dying in a terrorist attack. I am scared of living without health insurance. Michelle Ryder, Bonney Lake Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com. Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySafe injection sites: Readers weigh in
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.