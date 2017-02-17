We are becoming a nation of haters. We are all Americans regardless of our race, religion, politics, sex, job, education, position in life, etc. United we stand, divided we fall, and we are on the verge of falling if we don’t work together.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio spoke Feb. 8 to the Senate, responding to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s comments on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He said, in part:
“ … I don’t know of a single nation in the history of the world that has been able to solve its problems when half the people in a country absolutely hate the other half of people in that country. … I want everybody to understand at the end of the night, this is not a partisan issue.”
If we cannot work together and debate peacefully to solve issues, we are dead as a nation.
Larry Brickman, Bellevue
