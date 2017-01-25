Congratulations to the local corporations and individuals who raised $4.5 million in 30 days to support the women, children and families in crisis who are helped by Mary’s Place. A wonderful organization with extraordinary local support.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the city of Seattle wasted $305,000 to subsidize then $1.4 million to purchase the failed Pronto bike-share program which the mayor finally put out of its misery this month.

We should turn our city governance over to the team behind the No Child Sleeps Outside campaign for Mary’s Place, which has demonstrated it knows how to do good with its funds.

Douglas Pratt, Seattle