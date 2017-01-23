I am writing to comment about the debacle of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway so blatantly lying to the American public and trying to present “alternative” facts that are clearly disprovable.
The White House press corps (and journalists at large) are exercising their moral imperative in a free society to ask questions and expect to receive factual answers. Without a strong and driven press, we are all in danger of an administration that has already shown itself in less than a week to be girding itself for direct attacks on the Second Amendment.
Having independent, courageous journalists who move swiftly past fear and do not let up until the truth is known is a bulwark of one of our fundamental freedoms. I applaud the White House press corps for helping to keep the hope alive that this administration cannot undo the American Constitution.
Marty Mullin, Federal Way
