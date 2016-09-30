The 2016 election is a watershed moment in the political system, forcing us to consider how the divisiveness and structure of our electoral organization fails the populace. Republicans and Democrats are lamenting their choice of nominees, with many wishing that they had selected a different candidate within the primary elections. Directly at fault for these selections are the primary voters, but the real blame falls upon the media.

More than a year before Election Day, Donald Trump came out as the top choice among Republican candidates in an Economist/YouGov poll. Media sources all over the country clamored to talk about how ridiculous it was that the real-estate mogul could be in first. So they continued running those stories.

By the time primaries started, the American populace had heard so much about how Trump was winning that it began to become true. Intentionally or unintentionally, belief in winning superseded reason. Instead of looking at comparative policy issues and background, a handful of incendiary remarks and constant media coverage of poll numbers secured the nomination for America’s first reality-show candidate.

Daniel Thompson, Seattle