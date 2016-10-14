I am a registered Republican. As we creep closer to Election Day I find myself continually verifying if I live in the U.S. and checking the calendar to ensure this is the 21st century. Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth and speaks I feel transported to Mother Russia or time warped to the 14th century [“ ‘His hands were everywhere’,” Page One, Oct. 13].

The last time I checked we did not threaten a political opponent with jail. The last time I checked this was the 21st century and we did not hold a wife responsible for her husband’s philandering ways. The last time I checked the law, touching a woman’s genitals without her consent was called sexual assault and punishable with jail time — The Donald is right about one thing: there are different rules for celebrities, otherwise that is exactly where he would be.

I will not vote for a single Republican candidate for office who has been silent or has announced his or her continued support for Trump. His so-called brand is crass language, name-calling, bullying and outright, verifiable lies, and this has no place in our society much less the presidency.

Bridget Hunt, Port Townsend