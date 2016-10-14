I’ve pretty much had it with candidate debates that reveal very little about those individuals’ policy plans and demand no credible strategy for implementing them [“Vitriol rules in brawl full of personal attacks,” Page One, Oct. 10].
During the debates, I thought a loud bullhorn should sound if a candidate pivoted to an unrelated topic. A friend suggested that microphones should automatically be turned off when the time for answers had expired.
Let me suggest an alternative.
I’d love to see a panel of experts in the fields of health care, education, national security, energy and the environment ask questions of the candidates in a televised format. One evening devoted to each subject.
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Live storm updates: Falling branch injures 4-year-old in Seattle; thousands lose power
- 'We're in for it' as powerful windstorm sweeps toward Seattle
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse
- Petition, emails, calls flood in over Seattle City Council’s homeless-rights plan
This simple idea would be a welcome relief from the canned stump-speech responses we hear today and might even discourage less-qualified people from throwing their hats in the ring.
Linda Beeman, Clinton
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.