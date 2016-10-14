I’ve pretty much had it with candidate debates that reveal very little about those individuals’ policy plans and demand no credible strategy for implementing them [“Vitriol rules in brawl full of personal attacks,” Page One, Oct. 10].

During the debates, I thought a loud bullhorn should sound if a candidate pivoted to an unrelated topic. A friend suggested that microphones should automatically be turned off when the time for answers had expired.

Let me suggest an alternative.

I’d love to see a panel of experts in the fields of health care, education, national security, energy and the environment ask questions of the candidates in a televised format. One evening devoted to each subject.

This simple idea would be a welcome relief from the canned stump-speech responses we hear today and might even discourage less-qualified people from throwing their hats in the ring.

Linda Beeman, Clinton