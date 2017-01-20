I’m embarrassed for legislators. Aren’t they supposed to be lawmakers instead of law breakers? How could people elected to represent us refuse to obey the law?

I was just a 7-year-old kid in second grade when my family filed the lawsuit on inadequate state funding for public schools, which bears our last name. My parents did it for me and for my big sister, Kelsey, and for every other kid getting shortchanged in public schools all across Washington.

Today, I’m 17 and a senior in high school. Kelsey is 23 and a senior in college. It’s too late for us. But it’s not too late for a million other kids who will be in our public schools next year.

As the Legislature begins work this month to finally obey the state Supreme Court’s ruling in the case, I hope legislators won’t continue to delay a long-overdue fix in funding. When the legislative session ends, I hope I can proudly say that everything my family fought for over the last 10 years mattered.

‘My take’ Got something to say about a topic in the news? We’re looking for personal essays with strong opinions. Send your submission of no more than 500 words to oped@seattletimes.com with the subject line “My Take.”

Of course, when my family filed this lawsuit in 2007, I was too young to understand it all. But then we won the case in 2010 and the court ordered the state to stop violating students’ constitutional rights! I thought things would start to change right away at my school.

Wow, was I wrong.

Even after the Supreme Court upheld our victory in 2012, we still don’t have new textbooks or enough of them for every student in my school. (My calculus book was published in 1994.) We still don’t have real, dedicated computer labs or enough advanced classes, especially in STEM subjects. (Due to a shortage of classes, I wasn’t able to take chemistry, which would have helped my plans to study engineering in college.) We still can take only two years of a foreign language, and my only choices are Spanish and French. We still crowd into classrooms and have doors falling off bathroom stalls.

I remember the first time I went to a hearing at the Washington State Supreme Court. I listened as the state’s lawyer promised over and over again that ample funding called for in our state’s Constitution was coming soon. But that wasn’t true, and the Supreme Court later found the state in contempt and is fining it $100,000 a day.

I’m embarrassed for legislators. Aren’t they supposed to be lawmakers instead of law breakers? How could people elected to represent us refuse to obey the law?

Now time is running out. Legislators have to pass a funding package this year. I’m frustrated that it’s taking them so long to do what they’ve always known our state Constitution requires them to do: Amply fund all our K-12 public schools first, before anything else, because that’s their “paramount duty.”

I’m old enough and smart enough to understand that it won’t be easy. Fully complying with the court orders and our Constitution will require legislators to invest billions more dollars in our public schools. But we don’t elect people to do easy things. We elect them to do what’s right.

It’s right to obey court orders and our Constitution, to be leaders first and Republicans or Democrats second, to put what’s best for our state and our future above politics. It’s right to give each and every kid in our K-12 public schools the great education promised by our constitution.

It’s finally time, isn’t it?