In a column a few weeks ago, I asked supporters of President Donald Trump to email me their views of how he is doing so far. They did, and I thank everyone who took the time to write.

This is not, of course, a statistically sound way to study public opinion, but it is a fascinating way. I heard from many enraged Trump-bashers. I heard from many, many more people who were so enraged by Trump’s opponents that their emails were too obscene, racist, anti-Semitic or mean to quote. Many readers wrote comments online instead of sending emails.

After the sorting, I selected roughly 200 emails from Trump supporters that were thoughtful, civil and articulate. Here is an unscientific sample of that unscientific sample (I have corrected obvious typos, some bad grammar and spelling errors):

“Is Trump coarse and excessive and all the other even more derogatory negatives you wish to ascribe to him? In a great many ways, of course he is. And we do see that and know that. But … he still speaks to and for those of us who wish for America to REMAIN America. … Time will tell if Trump was the right choice, but to us our country’s salvation is worth the try.”

— Duke B.

“I have become a huge fan of President Trump. I say ‘I have become’ because he was not my first and not even my second choice for the Republican. … Every day I see a potential terrorist detained at the border, every day I see an illegal felon being deported, I feel safer.”

— Tom K.

“I am a small-business owner who supports Mr. Trump. I employ 130 Americans, manufacturing products here in the USA, all the while under siege by a flood of Asian imports. … After eight long years of being demonized as selfish, ignorant rubes by a former president who espoused open borders and global interests at the expense of American interests, we had no choice but to rebel. … President Trump has begun to deliver exactly what he promised. Clearly, mistakes in execution have been made.”

— Daryl C.

“I voted for Trump mostly because I am afraid of Clinton continuing to let more and more illegal immigrants into the country. … I have nothing against anyone wanting to be part of our country, but they need to do it legally. Trump was the most likely to do that, and I hope that in the process of being president he doesn’t destroy our country. He is a total jerk with no clue.”

— Bill C.

“It is demoralizing listening to you and all the Democrats spew out hate that is making our country divided and weak in the eyes of the world. We need to help our President Make America Great Again after the last eight years (when) Obama was given a pass just because he is black.”

— WSReis

“I love the fact that President Trump is trying to keep his campaign promises! I love that he cares about all of us in middle-income America. We are the hardworking people who have supported this country and all of its giveaway programs. We are tired of it and want a break! President Trump and Vice President Pence are bringing God back to the US. I am thrilled!!!”

— Susan P.

“There are many things about Trump I do not care for, but he has a chance to lead our country out of the abyss. Before we can get back on the right track there are many people who need to leave government and institutions in Washington that must be destroyed.”

— Field R.

