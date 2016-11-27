I will give every person his or her due respect. I will honor their lifestyles, their beliefs, their political affiliations and even their right to hate me. But I will not be forced to legitimize their fears, fueled by partisan rhetoric, whipped up into a fury by social media.

“You’re white, Christine. You don’t get it.”

“You’re straight, Christine. You don’t get it.”

“You’re not a Muslim, Christine. You don’t get it.”

“You’re a citizen, Christine. You don’t get it.”

The “it” in these accusations, all of which I’ve actually heard from people who spend far too much time worrying about what I think, is persecution.

I apparently don’t “get” why people were trembling and angry and marching after Donald Trump’s presidential election victory because I am not a part of a vulnerable group, at least to the extent that vulnerable encompasses race, religion, sexual orientation and Hillary Clinton voters.

I’m a walking insult to every minority that exists in this society because I refuse to bundle up tiny emotional care packages for the afflicted and won’t walk on eggshells to avoid invading their “safe spaces” with rhetorical triggers like, “The Electoral College is not a hoax.”

In some of the Facebook groups to which I belong, I am persona non grating on every blessed nerve because I refuse to let testy women tell me that I’m blinded by white privilege, cisgender privilege, U.S. passport privilege and all the other “privileges” the good fairies dumped in my bassinet when I was just a mewling infant.

Not impressed, not buying your hysteria, not bowing and scraping in acquiescence to your pain.

I get that there are some serious issues that need to be addressed, particularly in the field of immigration, and I do not doubt the genuine distress that some of the good people in this country are feeling about imminent deportation. As an immigration lawyer, I’m dealing with it and I’m ready to stand between Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and my clients and use every legal weapon at my disposal. I do not underestimate the panic. On the other hand, I am not about to gin up fears that the wall is going to be built tomorrow because doing so just allows unscrupulous men and women, including some who call themselves social activists, to exploit the plight of the undocumented.

If you believe nothing else, believe that.

But just as I feel the pain of a man or woman who faces separation from their children, or who have legitimate worries about what Trump means when he says he’ll deport the criminals, I have no time for the hysterical renderings of women who say their vaginas are going to be registered with the government and they will be forced to breed babies to “make America procreate again!” I have no time for rappers on Broadway who think it’s important to lecture future vice presidents.

And if you have a problem with my lack of empathy, you might not want to continue reading, because it really gets good.

We the people elected a president, and while it might not be the president who everyone liked or was rooting for or could even stomach without reaching for the Dramamine, this man did not steal anyone’s votes.

People went to the polls and picked the guy The New York Times and every other newspaper not written in Cyrillic told them to avoid like the plague. They did it. Many of us were not happy with the fact that he won, nor would we have been happy if the woman challenging him had beat him.

Many people called for a coming together in the wake of the election, and many others have called for resistance. I love a nice beret as much as anyone, but this call to take arms against the overlords, as if we were living under the Vichy government in 1944, is laughable.

I’m sure the people who like to feel victimized are outraged by my failure to respect their victimhood. It is a powerful weapon, this need to make others feel guilty about possibly causing pain. It is used to keep others in line, a passive aggressive bit of genius to keep dissent at a manageable level.

I’m sorry, but I will give every person his or her due respect. I will honor their lifestyles, their beliefs, their political affiliations and even their right to hate me. That is the essence of America.

But I will not be forced to legitimize their fears, fueled by partisan rhetoric, whipped up into a fury by social media, carried to a crescendo by irrational “whisper down the lane” rumors and used against those who made the mistake of not voting for Hillary Clinton.

I think Emerson said it best:

“Let me never fall into the vulgar mistake of dreaming that I am persecuted whenever I am contradicted.”

Amen.