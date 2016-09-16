I am implementing a cellphone caddy with gusto this year, and my students have named it — affectionately — Gertrude.

MY juniors began filling my classroom chairs this month with that unmistakable flair of upperclassman ease.

These 11th graders and I both started school together — they were tiny kindergartners, I was a freshly certified teacher. While we have gained assurance of ourselves over the years, education also has gone through great change — but none so great as the cellphone.

Where my earliest students would be remorseful when caught sneaking a text, now “unabashed” only begins to describe the utter ubiquity of our cellphone culture that teachers encounter every minute of the school day.

One can look across any restaurant and see the same prevalence of screen engagement and cellphones by all ages — whether its groups of friends, couples on dates or families. People all, presumably, intending to connect with each other.

We know we have a collective addiction. And thankfully, sobering data are coming out to reveal what we already figured about how unhelpful these tools are across various facets of our lives.

I shared with my students findings from a University of Nebraska study published this year: College students check their cellphones roughly 11 times per class and spend 20 percent of class on their phones, unrelated to their learning. Additionally, just the presence of a visible phone, theirs or another student’s, distracts to the point where it is negatively impacting test scores. Wow.

My goal is to cultivate in my students the command to recognize the power of their smartphones in aiding, but also in distracting, their learning and productivity. We will maximize the assets these mini computers offer. However, we will access deeply the supercomputer behind their eyes that allows them to really see an idea and not just memorize the words, to hear another’s point of view and to find the exact words that best capture their mastery.

I hope Gertrude becomes that loving grandma figure who keeps my students’ phones safe and away because she and they know when it’s time to let the supercomputers of their brains shine.

So while it may appear my classroom is low-tech, I prefer to think of it as “super-tech.”