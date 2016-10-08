Her presidency, should it indeed happen, will be a battle royal. The circumstances surrounding it are as politically daunting and inhospitable to accomplishment as those facing any of her predecessors over the last half-century.

Perhaps something extraordinary will happen in the second debate, or in the third. Maybe there’s some other surprise in the offing. Barring that, it really does look and feel as if Hillary Clinton is wrapping this thing up. I expect that on Nov. 9, the morning after the vote, we’ll be talking about the election of the first female president of the world’s most powerful nation.

And we’ll be breathing an epic sigh of relief: that Donald Trump isn’t bound for the White House; that the ugliness of the campaign is at last behind us.

But, oh, the ugliness still ahead.

Trump isn’t going anywhere, nor are his provocations. It was the birther conspiracy yesterday; it will be something else tomorrow. And Clinton isn’t trading war for peace. Her presidency, should it indeed happen, will be a battle royal. The circumstances surrounding it are as politically daunting and inhospitable to accomplishment as those facing any of her predecessors over the last half-century.

Let’s start with Congress, which can play partner or spoiler in a president’s legislative agenda. As much of a drag as Trump may be on some House Republicans seeking a new term, the GOP is still predicted to retain its majority in the House, because that majority is its largest in more than eight decades.

“Democrats are likely to gain seats, just not the 30 they need for the majority,” said Nathan Gonzales, the editor and publisher of the Rothenberg & Gonzales Political Report, a nonpartisan newsletter that tracks congressional races, among others.

And nearly all of the seats that Republicans are projected to lose, he said, are those of relatively moderate lawmakers. It’s not the hyper-conservative members of the Freedom Caucus who are on the run. They’re from safely Republican districts. They’re fine. They’ll be back — and, proportionally, they’ll be a bigger, more forceful presence among the Republicans remaining in the House.

But wouldn’t they be cowed by their party’s shrunken majority and failure to win the White House? Mightn’t they sand down their edges in an effort to repair the party’s image, improve its fortunes and make certain that it didn’t lose yet more seats in 2018?

Gonzales chuckled. “The short answer is no,” he told me when we spoke late last week. “What’s often missed about the Freedom Caucus is that the majority is less of a priority for them than having a pure ideology.”

Comity isn’t their thing. Already, some House conservatives have called for hearings about Clinton’s emails after any Clinton inauguration; one of them has already raised the specter of impeachment. At this stage, it’s in the very DNA of the relationship between Clintons and Republicans for there to be dire threats, special investigations, public grilling. It’s a reflex, a tic. Not even a landslide on Nov. 8 would change that.

If a Clinton administration and a Senate with a Democratic majority drafted legislation with genuinely bipartisan appeal, it’s always possible that Paul Ryan or some other House speaker could pass it over the truculent objections of the most conservative House members, with a combination of less strident Republicans and Democrats.

But there would be enormous political peril in that for the speaker, and that assumes a mindset in the Senate that may not exist. Let’s say the Democrats get a very narrow Senate majority, which is my best guess. It would include a progressive wing emboldened by how well the Bernie Sanders insurgency did and how large Elizabeth Warren has come to loom.

It would also be encouraged by the promises that Clinton has made. She has not tempered her primary-season proposals and moved to the center in the way that sometimes happens during the general election; her contest with Trump hasn’t been a typical one with the usual fault lines and pressures.

“I noticed, during the primary season, that the progressives in the Senate were getting quite bold, pushing their issues harder,” said Jennifer Duffy, a senior editor who analyzes Senate races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

They could be a voting bloc of 14, by Duffy’s estimate, and she told me, “They’re not so much into compromise.” At the same time, many of the Democratic senators who are up for re-election in 2018 are from states — Missouri, North Dakota, West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida — in which too liberal a voting record could be a liability. That’s a recipe for significant tension among Senate Democrats.

Clinton wouldn’t have it easy with Congress. Would she have it any easier with the American public? Many of the votes she gets on Nov. 8 will come from people more committed to suppressing Trump than to elevating her; in a Gallup poll following her strong performance in the first debate, the percentage of voters who viewed her unfavorably (54 percent) was still 12 points higher than the percentage who viewed her favorably (42 percent).

That spread was 15 points in a CNN poll over the same period. No president in modern history has taken office after such sustained unpopularity in the run-up to the election.

And no president in my lifetime has confronted what Clinton surely will: an opponent who is vanquished but not remotely humbled. Trump can no more surrender the spotlight than an aardvark can swear off ants. And at no point in this campaign — or in his life, for that matter — has he demonstrated an interest in the public good that approaches his interest in his own celebrity.

Mitt Romney, John McCain, John Kerry, Al Gore: All of them lowered their voices and ceded the stage to the men who got the trophy they sought. Trump has made clear that he won’t extend the same courtesy to the woman poised to beat him.

He has been wailing without shame or cause about a “rigged” election, and after saying in the first debate that he would accept Americans’ verdict if they chose Clinton, he suggested in an interview with The Times’ Patrick Healy and Maggie Haberman that he wouldn’t. Better to undermine and try to delegitimize her administration. It’ll keep the television cameras around.

If Election Day saves us from a Trump presidency, it won’t rescue us from the forces that have given him such currency: crippling partisanship, intense polarization, aversion to compromise. Disaster will be averted; dysfunction will carry on.

And after as much toil and turbulence as just about anyone en route to the presidency has weathered, Clinton will clutch her prize and turn to an ambitious agenda, some of which shouldn’t be all that divisive. (Infrastructure, anyone?) But to enact much of it, she’ll need more than brains, skill and tenacity.

The way things look now, it’s going to take a miracle.